Cape Girardeau Public Schools announces changes to district leadership team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public School District announced changes to its leadership team.

According to a release from the school district, they plan to replace one deputy superintendent position and shift duties to allow for more direct academic support to buildings under an assistant superintendent of academic services.

Newly appointed superintendent Dr. Howard Benyon currently serves as the deputy superintendent of elementary education. They say that position will not be filled and will be eliminated.

According to the district, Brice Beck will remain in his deputy superintendent position but will now add elementary supervision to his current duties, which include secondary education and human resources.

Jamie Russell, the district’s current education technology instructional specialist, will now serve as the assistant superintendent of academic services.

Tina Schuessler will now be the district’s elementary academic services coordinator (K-6). She is currently serving her fifth year as an education technology instructional coach and previously served as a library media specialist, as well as an elementary classroom teacher.

She has been with the district for 17 years.

According to the school district, Nick Cato will serve as the secondary academic services coordinator (7-12). He is currently serving his third year as the library media specialist at Cape Central High and previously taught secondary English for 12 years.

School district leaders say these changes will help them achieve some of the academic goals from the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, allowing the expansion of academic support across the district without an increase in the budget.

