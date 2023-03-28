Heartland Votes

6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Patrol Division will be moving from 8-hour shifts to...
Sikeston Dept. of Public Safety Patrol Division to move to 10-hour shifts
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Victim identified; fire marshal investigating deadly house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.