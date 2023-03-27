Heartland Votes

Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.(Boyd County Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl, investigators said.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were dispatched on Feb. 14 to an area in Boyd County where a resident found an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to state police, fentanyl was found in the room where the child was found unresponsive. Investigators determined that the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested Brittney Copodonna, 33, for the death of the child. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine.

Copodonna is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators did not reveal what Copodonna’s relationship is to the child.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Cape Girardeau Police responded around 12 p.m. to a shots fired incident near South Middle...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Joshua Booth (left) and Scott Wilson (right), both of Bardwell, Ky., are facing charges in...
Two Carlisle County men accused of child sexual exploitation arrested

Latest News

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of some goats and a herding dog.
Are you missing goats, herding dog? Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office found them
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, March...
Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.
19 year old dies after shooting at Dyersburg recreation center