Heartland Votes

Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.(Niagara SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The infamous so-called “Fire-Breathing Demon” dog is getting a fourth chance at a forever home.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as a “terror in a somewhat small package.”

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopter for him after he was returned three times.

Hopefully, Ralphie’s new owner Jason, whose last name was not provided, can handle the pup since he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Before Ralphie went home with Jason, the dog completed a six-week boarding and training program.

It helped with his reactivity around other dogs, which is important because Jason already has a French bulldog, a dachshund and a German shepherd.

Jason said the reformed canine is now getting acquainted with his new pack.

Ralphie’s adventures are being documented on Instagram @demondogralphie.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Cape Girardeau Police responded around 12 p.m. to a shots fired incident near South Middle...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Joshua Booth (left) and Scott Wilson (right), both of Bardwell, Ky., are facing charges in...
Two Carlisle County men accused of child sexual exploitation arrested

Latest News

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Gov. Beshear signs bills aimed at protecting children from abuse
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death