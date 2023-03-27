Heartland Votes

Quiet but cool conditions will continue for tonight

By Meghan Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Heartland. We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine to start off your work week. Temps will cool down as we head into tonight. Expect to see another weak weather system moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Tuesday’s is looking partly cloudy with a light breeze and cool temperatures. Starting off in the low 40s but warming up to the low 50s by the afternoon.

Now Wednesday and Thursday are looking a bit nicer and warmer weather wise but for Friday models are showing a cold front moving through. This system could bring rain showers and thunderstorms in for Friday, followed by windy but dryer weekend.

