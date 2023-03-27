New businesses and attractions planned around Mountain Dew Park

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Marion, Illinois said the new developments planned around the Thrillville Thrillbillies’ ballpark will be a ‘game changer’ for the city.

The home of the newest Prospect League baseball team, Mountain Dew Park, is set to have a sports complex, shopping district, golf-themed entertainment complex and more in the area.

The owners of the Thrillbillies predict the new team will bring thousands of visitors back to the ballpark and the attractions surrounding it.

Executive Director of the Marion Chamber of Commerce Karen Mullins said this is a great opportunity to continue building the City of Marion and hopes Thrillville becomes a travel destination for sports fans near and far.

“It’s kind of a center for families to get together, to celebrate opening season of baseball or check out concerts or activities and also to travel to this area,” Mullins said. “Some of the plans they have for the sports tourism and to host tournaments here is going to be very impactful to our region in bringing visitors in, so they can experience everything that southern Illinois has to offer.”

Mullins said the chamber plans to support these new businesses and attractions as they take shape.

The Thrillbillies take to the field for opening day on Wednesday, May 31.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.