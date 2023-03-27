Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted on a federal warrant led deputies on a chase in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, March 27.

According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw 26-year-old Austin T. Burton driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland.

They say he is wanted on a federal warrant.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but he fled. A chase began and spike strips were used to try to stop the vehicle.

According to Windbigler, the chase continued into south Cape Girardeau where deputies lost sight of Burton.

He said the vehicle Burton was driving was found in Cape Girardeau a short time later.

Cape Girardeau Co. deputies spotted a man wanted on a federal warrant driving in Fruitland. They tried to pull him over, but said he didn't stop and a chase began into the southern part of Cape Girardeau. (KFVS)

Burton is not in custody at this time.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

