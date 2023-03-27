Heartland Votes

Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted on a federal warrant led deputies on a chase in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, March 27.

According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw 26-year-old Austin T. Burton driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland.

They say he is wanted on a federal warrant.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but he fled. A chase began and spike strips were used to try to stop the vehicle.

According to Windbigler, the chase continued into south Cape Girardeau where deputies lost sight of Burton.

He said the vehicle Burton was driving was found in Cape Girardeau a short time later.

Burton is not in custody at this time.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

