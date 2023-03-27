Heartland Votes

Man charged in connection with Caldwell Co. murder investigation

According to investigators, Eric Wright called 911 and reported an unresponsive female.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody in connection with her murder.

Eric Wright, 43, of Princeton, Ky., was charged with murder - domestic violence.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Sunday, March 26, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department requested they conduct a death investigation at a home in the 2800 block of Dripping Springs Road in Princeton.

They say Eric Wright called 911 and reported an unresponsive female.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Rachel Tucker dead.

They say the preliminary investigation indicated foul play was suspected.

Wright was interviewed and then charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

