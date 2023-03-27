Man charged in connection with Caldwell Co. murder investigation
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody in connection with her murder.
Eric Wright, 43, of Princeton, Ky., was charged with murder - domestic violence.
According to Kentucky State Police, on Sunday, March 26, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department requested they conduct a death investigation at a home in the 2800 block of Dripping Springs Road in Princeton.
They say Eric Wright called 911 and reported an unresponsive female.
When investigators arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Rachel Tucker dead.
They say the preliminary investigation indicated foul play was suspected.
Wright was interviewed and then charged.
The investigation is ongoing.
