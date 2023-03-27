John A. Logan Basketball team welcomed home after first national championship win

Carterville, Ill. (KFVS) - Many fans and families made their way to John A. Logan to welcome home the men’s basketball team.

John A. Logan Men’s Basketball defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 on Saturday, March 25 in the NJCAA Division I National Championship.

After trailing by four at halftime, the Vols came back to take a three-point lead with under 10 seconds left in the game. Their defense stood tall in the final seconds, preventing the Raiders from getting an open shot.

This is the first time John A. Logan has won a national title in the school’s history. One of the players, Elliot Lowndes said this was a great experience for him.

“I’ll tell my kids about this, I’ll tell my grandkids about this, I’ll tell my grandkids about this, this is a really big deal,” said Lowndes.

Another player, KJ Debrick, felt that he and his team were now a part of history. Debrick expressed how hard his team worked by saying the Vols always work 110%.

“We never got comfortable, no matter if we were number one team in the country or the tenth, we always work everyday to get better,” Debrick explained.

Coach Tyler Smithpeters is excited about the hard work his team put in. He said that if anyone could achieve such a success, it was his team.

“We go from unranked at the start of the season to finishing with a national championship, and I think if there’s that anybody could do it, it was the guys in our locker room,” Smithpeters said.

This is Smithpeters’s first year as head coach and his team finished off the season with a 31-game winning streak. Smithpeters says his motto is “Enjoy the moment, never take it for granted and that’s what we’re going to do.”

