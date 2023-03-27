Guide to St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re traveling to Busch Stadium for Opening Day, or just watching from home, here’s what you need to know.

The Cardinals will open the 2023 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Pregame Schedule

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Official Opening Day pep rally at Ballpark Village

12 p.m. - Gates open

12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. - Cardinals batting practice

1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. - Blue Jays batting practice

2:25 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

Recognition of Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr.; President Bill DeWitt III and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak at home plate

Special tribute video on scoreboard

Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers via motorcade

Recognition of 2022 N.L. Central Division Championship

2:50 p.m.

Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals via truck motorcade

Introduction of the Toronto Blue Jays

3 p.m. - Canadian National Anthem performed by violinist Abigail Stahlschmidt

3:01 p.m. - U.S. National Anthem performance with Color Guard presentation by the Ft. Leonard Wood Joint Service Color Guard

3:05 p.m. - Ceremonial first pitch by National Baseball Hall of Famer Scott Rolen to Cardinals Hall Famer Matt Holiday

3:10 p.m. - First pitch by Cardinals Open Day starting pitcher Miles Mikolas

Weather forecast, as of Monday, March 27

Partly cloudy skies with a high of 67 degrees. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Opening Day roster

The following roster is projected. It will not become final until Thursday, March 30.

Pitchers (13): Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Packy Naughton, Andre Pallante, Chris Stratton, Zack Thompson, Drew VerHagen, Jake Woodford

Catcher (2): Willson Contreras, Andrew Knizner

Infielders (6): Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman, Tyler Motter

Outfielders (5): Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill, Jordan Walker

Injured List (3): Paul DeJong-INF, Wilking Rodríguez-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP

New on-field rules

Three new rules have been implemented for Major League Baseball’s 2023 championship season:

Pitcher Timer: pitchers will have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds between pitches with at least one runner on base

Defensive Shift Restrictions: two infielders must be positioned on each side of second base and all four infielders must have both feet in the infield dirt when the pitcher begins his pitching motion

Larger Bases: the size of first, second and third base have increased from a 15″ square to an 18″ square

New concession stands at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals announced three restaurants will open four new concession stands inside the stadium for the 2023 season.

Big Chicken: Located in section 135 along the first base line and section 358 on the third base side of the terrace level, the Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken concept’s menu features three chicken sandwiches, including one originally crafted sandwich unique to St. Louis in partnership with local artisanal doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut, along with fries and a cookie the circumference of an NBA basketball. M.D.E. (Most Delicious Ever): Breaded chicken, Shaq sauce and B&B pickles Uncle Jerome: Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles The 314: Uncle Jerome’s Chicken served on Vincent Van Doughnut’s Cardinals Red Maple Bacon donut with Shaq Sauce (Busch Stadium exclusive)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Located in Budweiser Terrace in right field, the fast-casual restaurant concept’s first MLB ballpark stand will serve a handful of the brand’s fan-favorite menu items, including Freddy’s Original Double and Bacon Double, as well as Freddy’s famous shoestring fries and cheese curds.

Mission Taco Joint: Located in section 150 behind home plate, the local West Coast-style taco restaurant concept will serve four different tacos and takes on select signature menu items including: “Hot Corner” Chicken Taco: flour tortilla with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, celery seed ranch, lettuce, and pickled onion (Busch Stadium exclusive) Mango Shrimp Taco: flour tortilla with fried shrimp, habanero aioli, cabbage, and mango salsa Vegan Soft Taco: flour tortilla with vegan ground “beef,” taco sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and vegan cheese Regular Taco: crispy tortilla, ground beef and bean, taco sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco Street Corn: corn on the cob, garlic aioli, queso fresco, and tajin West Coast Nacho Fries: chile-crusted fries, queso, crema, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños



Prohibited items policy

In conjunction with a league-wide policy established by Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals reserve the right to inspect all items entering Busch Stadium.

Guests may bring in items such as: bags, purses and soft-sided coolers not exceeding 10″ x 8″ x 10″; food, non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed plastic bottles no larger than 2 liters; empty cups, mugs or plastic bottles.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/security for the complete stadium inspection policy and prohibited items list.

