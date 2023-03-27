Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, Lily’s Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed two pieces of legislation into law on Monday, March 27 that honor two teens’ lives and address the state’s hazing and driving under the influence laws.

Beshear was joined at the Capitol for the signing by the families of Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood and Lily Fairfield.

“These families have experienced the unimaginable, and today we not only stand with them to lift up their beautiful children – children of God who were taken far too soon – we stand with them in making changes that can help save other Kentuckians,” Governor Beshear said.

The governor signed Senate Bill 9, also known as Lofton’s Law, which was passed by lawmakers in response to the October 2021 hazing death of University of Kentucky freshman Lofton Hazelwood. Lofton was an 18 year old from Henderson.

Gov. Beshear said since 2021, Lofton’s parents, Tracey and Kirk Hazelwood, have fought for legislation to help prevent this from happening to other families by increasing the penalty for hazing that results in physical harm or death to a Class D felony. Hazing that does not cause physical harm will be increased to a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the governor’s office, the Hazelwoods attended the bill signing ceremony with their children, Logan and Preston, while their daughter, Sydney, was watching from out of state.

Signing House Bill 262, or Lily’s Law, the governor was joined by the family of Lily Fairfield, a 16 year old from Oldham County who died in 2021 after a driver under the influence crashed into the car her sister, Zoe, was driving on their way to school.

The driver had been arrested and immediately released just three days prior, on a DUI charge.

The bill mandates that a person is guilty of vehicular homicide when they cause the death of another resulting from their operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or other impairing substance. The bill makes vehicular homicide a Class B felony.

The bill also requires that individuals who are arrested for drunken driving shall be detained for at least six hours following their arrest.

Current statute requires that an individual who is arrested and who has a breath analysis test result of 0.15 percent or more alcohol concentration shall be detained for four hours following arrest.

The bill amends state law to clarify that a breath test must be performed in accordance with the standard operating procedures adopted by the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

Previously, the statute read that the manufacturer’s instructors or instructions adopted by the Department of Criminal Justice Training and approved by the manufacturer were acceptable.

“A preventable tragedy stole my little sister’s bright life and a piece of our hearts. There is no bill that lawmakers could pass that would bring Lily back into our lives, but today we are taking a huge step forward in preventing future Kentucky families from receiving the same heartbreaking call we did,” Zoe, Lily’s sister, who was injured in the crash, said.

Lily and Zoe’s father, Mark, thanked the governor and their representatives for taking this step to “help make our state proactive in solving problems versus waiting for them to happen.”

The governor also recognized the family’s attorney, Danielle Blandford, along with several Kentucky lawmakers for their work to make this bill a reality.

