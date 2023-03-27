Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear signs bills aimed at protecting children from abuse

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.(KSLA)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear took part in a bill signing ceremony during the annual Prevent Child Abuse ‘Pinwheel Planting’ event at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear signed Senate Bills 229 and 80 and House Bill 78.

SB 229 aims to strengthen reporting requirements when there is reason to believe a child has been abused, neglected or a victim of human trafficking.

SB 80 bans a registered sex offenders from coming within 1,000 feet of a high school, middle school, elementary school, preschool, publicly owned or leased playground or licensed day care facility.

HB 78 clarifies the legal definition of incest to ensure more people are protected from the crime.

After the ceremony, Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, lawmakers and child abuse prevention advocates participated in planting thousands of blue and silver ‘pinwheels for prevention.’

The pinwheels placed in the garden on the front lawn of the Capitol are to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

