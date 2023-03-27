Heartland Votes

Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd scheduled to pitch against the Cardinals

Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd to start against the Cardinals
Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd to start against the Cardinals
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Pitcher Dylan Dodd will start for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday April 4, according to a story on the team’s website.

This will mark the 24-year Lefthander’s Major League Debut.

Dodd was selected in the 3rd round of 2021 MLB Draft out of SEMO and has quickly turned into one of Atlanta’s top young prospects.

The Cardinals will host the Braves at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 25, around 8:40 p.m., the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and...
Authorities: Woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger Co.
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Police: Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
On March 26, around 12 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence

Latest News

The John A. Logan (JALC) Men’s Basketball Team is returning home after winning the 2023 NJCAA...
Parade to celebrate John A. Logan College Men’s Basketball historic victory
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/26
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/26
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Southern Indiana vs SEMO
SEMO Softball defeats Southern Indiana 8-5 in series opener