First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

It will be a cooler (and yes, breezy) start to the work week, behind a weak overnight cold front. A band of light showers is associated with this front, but rainfall amounts look to be pretty light, and it should be mainly dry after sunrise. Otherwise it will be breezy and cool today with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 50s. Another weak system will move through late tonight and Tuesday, so Tuesday’s weather is looking quite similar….cloudy and a possible shower early otherwise breezy and cool.

The middle of the week is looking a bit nicer and warmer, before a stronger upper trough and cold front move through on Friday. This system will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday, followed by windy and cooler conditions for next weekend. Will have to monitor again for the threat of severe storms on Friday.

