Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Breezy and cooler to start the work week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be a cooler (and yes, breezy) start to the work week,  behind a weak overnight cold front.  A band of light showers is associated with this front, but rainfall amounts look to be pretty light,  and it should be mainly dry after sunrise.  Otherwise it will be breezy and cool today with a mix of clouds and sun,  and highs in the 50s.  Another weak system will move through late tonight and Tuesday, so Tuesday’s weather is looking quite similar….cloudy and a possible shower early otherwise breezy and cool.

The middle of the week is looking a bit nicer and warmer,  before a stronger upper trough and cold front move through on Friday.  This system will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday,  followed by windy and cooler conditions for next weekend.  Will have to monitor again for the threat of severe storms on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 25, around 8:40 p.m., the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and...
Authorities: Woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Police: Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
On March 26, around 12 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine continues for the weekend, along with cooler temps for your work week.
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 3/26/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 3/26/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 3/26/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 3/26/23
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/26
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/26