First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

It will be a cooler (and yes, breezy) start to the work week, behind a weak overnight cold front. A band of light rain moved through the area during the early morning hours, but had pushed well east by daybreak. Otherwise it will be breezy and cooler with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 50s. Another weak system will move through late tonight and Tuesday, so Tuesday’s weather is looking quite similar….partly cloudy and a possible shower early otherwise breezy and cool. As skies clear, there is a chance of frost and/or a freeze by Wednesday morning.

The middle of the week is looking a bit nicer and warmer, before a stronger upper trough and cold front move through on Friday. This system will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday, followed by windy and cooler conditions for next weekend. Will have to monitor again for the threat of severe storms on Friday.

