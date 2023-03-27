First Alert: Breezy & cooler

(KFVS) - Break out the jackets today. A weak cold front overnight is leaving behind breezy and cooler conditions.

A few light showers from the front are possible this morning.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Another weak system will move through the Heartland tonight and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be quite similar to today, with cool and breezy conditions, but there will be more clouds and a possible shower early.

The middle of the week is looking nicer and warmer ahead of a stronger system Friday.

We’ll be monitoring this system for the threat of severe storms.

This system will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday, followed by windy and cooler conditions next weekend.

