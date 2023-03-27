Heartland Votes

Eric Clapton coming to St. Louis in September

Eric Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12.
Eric Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced he will be performing in St. Louis as part of a tour of North America in September.

Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12, with support from Jimmie Vaughan. Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The newly announced shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2023.

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. with the public on-sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit ericclapton.com.

