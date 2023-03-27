Heartland Votes

Community raises money to buy homeless veteran a home

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Home sweet home, with the community’s help, a homeless veteran now has a place to call home.

Korean War veteran Carl Grindstaff has lived in his truck for two years.

“There’s no place else to live. My social security check doesn’t leave anything left over for housing,” he said.

Grindstaff got vouchers to live in hotels, but those didn’t last.

Soon, he was back in his truck. He was staying at a parking lot at Walmart. It was there that he crossed paths with Brenna VanNada.

VanNada was in town, shopping at the store, when she saw Grindstaff. As a nurse, it’s in her nature to help. She approached him and learned his story.

“I like to fix people and help people, and when I saw him, I knew something wasn’t right and that he needed help,” she said.

She posted his story on Facebook, asking if people could help the veteran and the community responded.

In two days, after a Gofundme fundraiser and a Sunday morning church service, where a donation of $5,000 was given, $8,000 was raised in total for Gridstaff to get a camper.

“It was sharing, it was praying, you know. It was just all the little things that we were able to make this happen,” said Vannada.

Vannada said all the money went towards a camper, rent for Gridstaff to park the camper at an RV park, registration, and insurance.

“It’s been my dream come true! I don’t have to worry about a place to stay, you know. I don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” said Grindstaff.

Grindstaff said his next step is to give back to the community that helped him and find a permanent place to stay.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

