Heartland Votes

City of Sikeston to add new attractions to bring in visitors

A major financial boost will change the face of downtown Sikeston.
A major financial boost will change the face of downtown Sikeston.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A major financial boost will change the face of downtown Sikeston.

It’s all in an effort to add new attractions for the community and visitors to enjoy.

”It just speaks to the forward thinking and the development of making things better in Sikeston, said Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Care.

He’s talking about the more than $750,000-worth of changes coming to Legion Park.

4 southeast Mo. projects receive more than $3M in grants

“The scope of the project would be expanding the green space and then were constructing a new bathroom downtown and open area markets and also expanding the second phase of our rail trail,” he explained.

Care said they’re also adding a family-friendly seasonal attraction, a new ice skating rink.

“We’re hoping with the portable ice skating rink that’ll attract visitors from all over the state including Kentucky, Illinois, potentially western part of Tennessee,” he said.

We caught up with one local business owner who said the new attractions to the downtown area are exactly what her city needs.

“This is gonna bring a lot more foot traffic to the downtown area,” said Paige McCormick, COO at Sam’s Fine Jewelry. “These downtown businesses thrive off of people just going out on nice days, hanging out; and so being in view of park area is gonna be fantastic for us because people are gonna be walking through constantly.”

Care said their goal is to meet the needs of the community, and this is just another step in the right direction.

“It’s gonna benefit not only our whole community but also others that may be in neighboring counties or cities that don’t have these options and so it’s just, it’s just real exciting and really looking forward to starting this project,” Care said.

Sikeston city leaders say the construction phase will begin soon and they hope to have it fully completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Cape Girardeau Police responded around 12 p.m. to a shots fired incident near South Middle...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Joshua Booth (left) and Scott Wilson (right), both of Bardwell, Ky., are facing charges in...
Two Carlisle County men accused of child sexual exploitation arrested

Latest News

Leaders in Marion, Illinois said the new developments planned around the Thrillville...
New businesses and attractions planned around Mtn Dew Park
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
A teen was arrested after police say the 16 year old brought a gun to school.
16 year old arrested, accused of bringing gun to Dyersburg High School
Leaders in Marion, Illinois said the new developments planned around the Thrillville...
Thrillville attraction to be a gamechanger for Marion, Ill.