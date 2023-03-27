Cairo historical group to host 2nd annual Magnolia Celebration

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Hosted by the Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc., the fundraiser will once again be held on the grounds of the historic 1869 Magnolia Manor on Washington Avenue in Cairo.

You can buy tickets through April 22 online and in person at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave.

“This year’s Celebration theme is Home is Where the Heart Is – Connecting the Generations. We want to bring together people of all generations and walks of life to pass down our common love of Historical Cairo,” said Board Director and event chairperson Robbin Ramey-Patterson.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until mid-afternoon.

Organizers say there will be guided tours, with complimentary shuttle service, of all four project buildings. There will also be food, refreshments and entertainment.

According to organizers, last year’s celebration had close to 200 people in attendance. They said nearly $20,000 was raised to benefit the Cairo Public Library, the Custom House Museum, Magnolia Manor and Ward Chapel AME Church.

