Heartland Votes

Cairo historical group to host 2nd annual Magnolia Celebration

The 2nd annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
The 2nd annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Hosted by the Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc., the fundraiser will once again be held on the grounds of the historic 1869 Magnolia Manor on Washington Avenue in Cairo.

You can buy tickets through April 22 online and in person at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave.

“This year’s Celebration theme is Home is Where the Heart Is – Connecting the Generations. We want to bring together people of all generations and walks of life to pass down our common love of Historical Cairo,” said Board Director and event chairperson Robbin Ramey-Patterson.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until mid-afternoon.

Organizers say there will be guided tours, with complimentary shuttle service, of all four project buildings. There will also be food, refreshments and entertainment.

According to organizers, last year’s celebration had close to 200 people in attendance. They said nearly $20,000 was raised to benefit the Cairo Public Library, the Custom House Museum, Magnolia Manor and Ward Chapel AME Church.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Cape Girardeau Police responded around 12 p.m. to a shots fired incident near South Middle...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Joshua Booth (left) and Scott Wilson (right), both of Bardwell, Ky., are facing charges in...
Two Carlisle County men accused of child sexual exploitation arrested

Latest News

A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.
19 year old dies after shooting at Dyersburg recreation center
Governor Andy Beshear signed two pieces of legislation into law that honor two teens’ lives and...
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, Lily’s Law
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Gov. Beshear signs bills aimed at protecting children from abuse
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects