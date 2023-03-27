Heartland Votes

Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, March...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, March 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden hosted a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden announced new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

