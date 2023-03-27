Are you missing goats, herding dog? Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office found them

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of some goats and a herding dog.

According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, they responded to a call of goats on the loose in the area of Old Dukedom Road and Dodson Road, just south of Mayfield, on Monday, March 27.

They said a Great Pyrenees was found with the goats.

Anyone missing their animals can find them in that area, according to deputies.

