Are you missing goats, herding dog? Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office found them
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of some goats and a herding dog.
According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, they responded to a call of goats on the loose in the area of Old Dukedom Road and Dodson Road, just south of Mayfield, on Monday, March 27.
They said a Great Pyrenees was found with the goats.
Anyone missing their animals can find them in that area, according to deputies.
