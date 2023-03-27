Heartland Votes

2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

By Alec Sapolin and Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Monday to stuffing lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie fishing tournament last year.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall will sentence Jacob Runyan, 43, and Chase Cominsky, 36, on May 11.

On September 30, 2022, Runyan and Cominsky competed at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Cleveland.

The tournament hosted fishermen from several surrounding states that competed to see which team could catch five of the heaviest walleye fish in Lake Erie.

The director of the tournament noticed Runyan and Cominsky’s walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced open the fish.

Ten weights were located inside the walleyes, eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces along with several walleye filets.

The duo, who would have received a total prize of $28,760 if they had won the tournament, were disqualified immediately after the fishy discovery.

Both men will remain out on bond until their sentencing.

