Heartland Votes

19 year old dies after shooting at Dyersburg recreation center

A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.
A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.

According to Dyersburg police, they responded to Future City Recreation Center around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers found 19-year-old Auri’A Battles, of Dyersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they interviewed multiple people at the scene and recovered an AR-15 rifle that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

They say they also interviewed the 19-year-old alleged shooter.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the shooting, is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 288-7679.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Cape Girardeau Police responded around 12 p.m. to a shots fired incident near South Middle...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Joshua Booth (left) and Scott Wilson (right), both of Bardwell, Ky., are facing charges in...
Two Carlisle County men accused of child sexual exploitation arrested

Latest News

The 2nd annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
Cairo historical group to host 2nd annual Magnolia Celebration
Governor Andy Beshear signed two pieces of legislation into law that honor two teens’ lives and...
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, Lily’s Law
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Gov. Beshear signs bills aimed at protecting children from abuse
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects