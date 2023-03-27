19 year old dies after shooting at Dyersburg recreation center

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 19 year old is dead after a shooting at a recreation center.

According to Dyersburg police, they responded to Future City Recreation Center around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers found 19-year-old Auri’A Battles, of Dyersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they interviewed multiple people at the scene and recovered an AR-15 rifle that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

They say they also interviewed the 19-year-old alleged shooter.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the shooting, is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 288-7679.

