16 year old arrested, accused of bringing gun to Dyersburg High School

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teen was arrested after police say the 16 year old brought a gun to school on Monday, March 27.

The student was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm

According to Dyersburg police, the student was arrested by the Dyersburg Police Department school resource officer assigned to the high school.

The juvenile was ordered to be held at the McDowell Detention Center by Dyer County Juvenile Court Services.

