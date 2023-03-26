Heartland Votes

Two Carlisle County men arrested for child sexual exploitation

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Bardwell, Ky. have been arrested following an investigation that revealed they were both involved in the sexual exploitation of a teenaged girl.

On March 18, Kentucky State Police received a report of a sexual relationship between an adult male and a juvenile female. The following investigation revealed that Joshua Booth, 28, had engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual gratification with a 16 year old female in Carlisle County.

It was determined that Booth was aware of the young teenager’s age at the time. Booth was arrested on March 25, and charged with 3rd Degree Rape, 3rd Degree Sodomy, and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor - Illegal Sex Act.

During the investigation, it was also determined that Scott Wilson, 50, had been in a caretaking role of the juvenile at the time of her relationship with Booth. It was discovered that Wilson had placed hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the residence.

Wilson admitted to having video footage of the sexual relationship but refused to turn over the footage to KSP. Wilson also tampered with the cameras, removing them prior to KSP troopers executing a search warrant at the residence. Wilson was arrested on March 24, and charged with Video Voyeurism, Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West.

