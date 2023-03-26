Sunshine continues for the weekend, along with cooler temps for your work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday, Heartland. Today we will continue with dry conditions along with some sunshine. Temperatures are making their way into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon hours.

For this evening, things will cool down into the upper 50s just as a cold front starts to move in. Behind it, expect to see an increase in north winds along with a weak weather system. This system will bring in some light rain showers for our northwestern counties and cooler temps for the heartland late Sunday, early Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.