Heartland Votes

St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster

Busch Stadium.
Busch Stadium.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced who they anticipate will be part of the 2023 Opening Day roster.

Three first-time Cardinals are anticipated to be on the team’s Opening Day roster, with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and 2020 1st-round draft selection rookie Jordan Walker among those making their Cardinals debuts.

The Cardinals anticipate the following 26-player Opening Day roster, but it will not become official until Thursday, March 30:

  • PITCHERS (13): Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Jordan Montgomery-LHP, Packy Naughton-LHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Chris Stratton-RHP, Zack Thompson-LHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, and Jake Woodford-RHP.
  • CATCHERS (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner.
  • INFIELDERS (6): Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter.
  • OUTFIELDERS (5): Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker.
  • INJURED LIST (3): Paul DeJong-INF, Wilking Rodríguez-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in...
Water over the road 3/26
John A. Logan Men's basketball team advances to National Championship
John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title
Gregory Ross, 59, was charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and...
Man accused of stealing police vehicle with K-9 inside while officers investigated shooting

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas
U.S. pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) attempts to throw out Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne at first...
Cardinals’ Wainwright to begin season on injured list with groin strain
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Cardinal’s Nootbar picks up reporter hat in ‘Noot News’
Cardinal’s Nootbar picks up reporter hat in ‘Noot News’