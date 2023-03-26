Heartland Votes

SEMO Softball defeats Southern Indiana 8-5 in series opener

Southern Indiana vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO and Southern Indiana softball squared off for the first time as conference foes Saturday afternoon.

The Redhawks scored three runs in the first inning and added on in the second and third on their way to a 6-0 lead.

Entering the top of the seventh, SEMO held an 8-1 advantage. The Screaming Eagles did their best to mount a comeback, scoring four runs in the inning, but the Redhawks defense sealed the deal for the 8-5 win.

SEMO and Southern Indiana will wrap up their series with a doubleheader at the Southeast Softball Complex on Sunday.

