Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence

On March 26, around 12 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired...
On March 26, around 12 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near S. Middle Street.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 26, around noon, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near S. Middle Street.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., when officers arrived, they located several shell casings in the area. They also found a vehicle with possible damage from the gunfire, that was later towed from the scene as evidence.

Patrolman Bobby Newton said no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported at this time.

