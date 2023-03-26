Heartland Votes

Police: Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting

During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting at Cobblestone Apartments.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, multiple people were shot. The victims are currently being treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no word on a suspect.

Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

