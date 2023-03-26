Parade to celebrate John A. Logan College Men’s Basketball victory

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College (JALC) Men’s Basketball Team is returning home after winning the 2023 NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship.

According to a release from JALC, the team will arrive in Carterville, Illinois at 3 p.m. this afternoon. The local police and fire departments will escort the team down Rte. 13 to the campus.

Fans can meet in the parking lot near the Bell Tower on campus before 3 p.m. to welcome their Volunteer’s back.

The release said a reception is being planned for later this week to honor the national champions.

For more details visit the JALC website.

