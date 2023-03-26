Heartland Votes

Parade to celebrate John A. Logan College Men’s Basketball victory

The John A. Logan (JALC) Men’s Basketball Team is returning home after winning the 2023 NJCAA...
The John A. Logan (JALC) Men’s Basketball Team is returning home after winning the 2023 NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College (JALC) Men’s Basketball Team is returning home after winning the 2023 NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship.

According to a release from JALC, the team will arrive in Carterville, Illinois at 3 p.m. this afternoon. The local police and fire departments will escort the team down Rte. 13 to the campus.

Fans can meet in the parking lot near the Bell Tower on campus before 3 p.m. to welcome their Volunteer’s back.

The release said a reception is being planned for later this week to honor the national champions.

For more details visit the JALC website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Police: Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in...
Water over the road 3/26
John A. Logan Men's basketball team advances to National Championship
John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/26
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/26
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Southern Indiana vs SEMO
SEMO Softball defeats Southern Indiana 8-5 in series opener
Southern Indiana vs SEMO
Southern Indiana vs SEMO