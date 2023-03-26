Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm, dry Sunday; cold front moves in tonight

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/26
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - As you head out this morning, expect some sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 40s in most places. We have a low wind impact today, and by noon temperatures will warm up quickly into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will move in around 10 p.m. tonight, dropping temps as some rain showers pass through the Heartland overnight.

By Monday morning, the rain showers will be on their way out, but will leave us with some cloudy coverage and windy conditions until the evening hours. Temps will be in the low to mid 40s in the morning, but will warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon.

We will see sunshine for the beginning of our work week, and temps will warm back up into the mid 50s to low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

