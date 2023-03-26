Heartland Votes

‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm

A Mississippi city is mourning the loss of a man who died shielding his wife from a storm.
By Bradley Davis
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, Miss. (WAPT) – The small community of Silver City suffered severe storm damage Friday night.

Robert Lee and his wife sheltered in their bathroom as a tornado blew through. Volunteers said Lee died covering his wife to protect her from a falling beam.

Lee’s wife is still recovering in the hospital after needing surgery due to her injuries.

Humphreys County Circuit Clerk Timaka James-Jones said Silver City is the type of community where everyone knows everybody, and everyone knew Lee.

During the storm, the bottom of a trailer home about 50 yards away cut through Lee’s home and went straight into the bathroom.

Alderman Marvin Jones said he was shocked at the loss of Lee.

“I literally spoke with him yesterday, the day of the tornado,” he said. “Talked with him about 30 minutes, so when I heard about it I was just speechless.”

James-Jones said Lee leaves a lasting legacy.

“Kind person, very bubbly spirit, always outgoing, wonderful teacher, outdoorsmen, and just all around great person,” she said.

That legacy will be carried on by a recovering Silver City.

“We have no other choice but to rebuild and to look at Silver City as an opportunity to grow stronger,” James-Jones said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
During the late night hours on March 25, the Steele Police Department responded to a shooting...
Police: Several injured in Steele, Mo. shooting
Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in...
Water over the road 3/26
John A. Logan Men's basketball team advances to National Championship
John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title

Latest News

On March 26, around 12 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shots fired...
Police: Shots fired in Cape; vehicle towed for evidence
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in...
Water over the road 3/26