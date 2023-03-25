Rain leaving the area, mild weekend ahead

Heavy rain is leaving the Heartland, leaving mild 60 and 50 degree temperatures behind. It will be a bit breezy with southwest winds after midnight, ranging from 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday will see mild temperatures in the mid 50s and low 60s, partly cloudy skies across the region with winds ranging from 10 to 18 mph. Gusts could reach up to 29 miles per hour. Sunday temperatures will rise to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

