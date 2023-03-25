Heartland Votes

Rain leaving the area, mild weekend ahead

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/24/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rain is leaving the Heartland, leaving mild 60 and 50 degree temperatures behind. It will be a bit breezy with southwest winds after midnight, ranging from 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday will see mild temperatures in the mid 50s and low 60s, partly cloudy skies across the region with winds ranging from 10 to 18 mph. Gusts could reach up to 29 miles per hour. Sunday temperatures will rise to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main...
First Alert: Storms, heavy rain, possible isolated tornado
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
Gregory Ross, 59, was charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and...
Man accused of stealing police vehicle with K-9 inside while officers investigated shooting
According to Illinois State Police, they were on the scene of a crash involving multiple...
I-57 northbound in Pulaski County reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/24/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/24/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 9PM on 3/24/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 9PM on 3/24/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 6PM on 3/24/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY update at 6 p.m. on 3/24