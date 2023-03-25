One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - One person is dead and several are injured after a shooting at a house party in Macomb, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of or North Johnson Street about 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the gunfire erupted after a fight broke out.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. The deceased victim was not a WIU student.

The hospital implemented lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to public at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com

WIU President Guiyou Huang said he is shocked and saddened by this incident.

“I am heartbroken, shocked, and saddened to learn of the senseless act of gun violence that occurred off campus in the early morning hours today. My thoughts are with all of our students, families, and campus community members who are affected by this incident,” Huang said. “We are a tight-knit community, and this affects all of us deeply.”

Huang said WIU is committed to providing a secure and welcoming campus environment.

WIU said their counseling center will be open walk-ins or appointments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Students can call 309-298-2453 to make an appointment. WIU athletics will be canceled for the weekend, all other university events will continue as planned.

Macomb resident Mark Lipcaman said he lives a block from the scene.

“It’s more normal than not these days,” Lipcaman said.

Lipcaman said he is shocked to see scary incidents like this happening throughout the world.

“It’s just bizarre, the world has turned into a scary place,” Lipcaman said.

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard Ambulance, and Galesburg Area EMS Ambulance have been on scene.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.