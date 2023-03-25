No serious injuries reported after crash involving school bus in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - No serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus on Friday, March 24.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Woodville Road and Bethel Church Road around 4:27 p.m.

They say a 58-year-old Kevil, Ky. woman was driving a 2019 McCracken County school bus northbound on Bethel Church Road and a 32-year-old Kevil, Ky. woman was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Woodville Road.

As the school bus crossed the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Woodville Road, the Tahoe hit the passenger side of the bus.

At the time of the crash, deputies say 13 children were on board the bus. All were checked out at the scene by EMS, and deputies say there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by West McCracken Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Speedy’s Towing and Lents Towing.

