John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title

Heartland Votes

John A. Logan Men's basketball team advances to National Championship
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hutchinson, KS (KFVS) - The John A. Logan Men’s basketball team defeated Tallahassee Community College 94-89 on Friday, March 24 in the NJCAA Semifinal game.

With the win, the Vols advance to their first National Championship game Saturday, March 25 against Northwest Florida State at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

John A. Logan is ranked number one.

