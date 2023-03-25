John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hutchinson, KS (KFVS) - The John A. Logan Men’s basketball team defeated Tallahassee Community College 94-89 on Friday, March 24 in the NJCAA Semifinal game.
With the win, the Vols advance to their first National Championship game Saturday, March 25 against Northwest Florida State at 1:00 p.m. Central time.
John A. Logan is ranked number one.
