Heartland Votes

John A. Logan defeats Northwest Florida State and wins NJCAA Championship

John A. Logan Men’s Basketball team defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 on Saturday, March...
John A. Logan Men’s Basketball team defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 on Saturday, March 25 in the NJCAA Finals(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan Men’s Basketball team defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 on Saturday, March 25 in the NJCAA Finals.

This is the first time John A. Logan has won a national title in the school’s history.

This victory comes after defeating Tallahassee Community College last night in the Semifinal game.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
Gregory Ross, 59, was charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and...
Man accused of stealing police vehicle with K-9 inside while officers investigated shooting
According to Illinois State Police, they were on the scene of a crash involving multiple...
I-57 northbound in Pulaski County reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main...
First Alert: Storms, heavy rain, possible isolated tornado

Latest News

John A. Logan Men's basketball team advances to National Championship
John A. Logan Men’s basketball team will play for first National Title
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/24/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/24/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/24/23
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/24
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas