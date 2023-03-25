John A. Logan defeats Northwest Florida State and wins NJCAA Championship
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan Men’s Basketball team defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 on Saturday, March 25 in the NJCAA Finals.
This is the first time John A. Logan has won a national title in the school’s history.
This victory comes after defeating Tallahassee Community College last night in the Semifinal game.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.