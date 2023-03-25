First Alert: Breezy Saturday; dry and warm conditions

(KFVS) - We are waking up to a warm, but windy Saturday morning in the Heartland, with temperatures in the low 50s in most places. Expect breezy conditions most of the day, but clouds will start to move out in the afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will also be warm, clear and dry for most of the day. Around 5 p.m., clouds will move into the Heartland. Rain showers will move into the northern counties overnight, starting around 10 p.m. We are expecting temps to be in the low to mid 50s.

More cloud coverage for Monday, but they will again move out around 5 p.m. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the morning, but conditions will be dry. Temps will be in the low 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.