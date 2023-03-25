Heartland Votes

Carbondale receives a temporary pop-up roundabout

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Carbondale, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale drivers might have found themselves going around and around today at one intersection.

A temporary pop-up roundabout was added along East Grand Avenue today. According to the city of Carbondale, this project offers community members an opportunity to visualize safer street options and provide feedback.

The data collected will help inform future decision-making about the intersection’s design. The senior planner for the city, Molly Maxwell said that this roundabout is just a test for if a permanent roundabout will be added in the future.

“It’s just a test, we won’t be getting a roundabout here or in the next couple weeks or anything like that but, you might not even see it in the next few years, you know but from what I think today, I think it’s working out pretty well,” Maxwell said.

A handout for the test read that this study mentions current effects on people walking, riding bicycles, using wheelchairs and mobility-assistive devices, and also public transit.

