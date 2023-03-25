13th annual Faultline Film Festival night 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Film-makers across the Heartland are showing off their passion by presenting short films here in Cape Girardeau.

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high school students. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient. Selected films will be on campus, and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during a ceremony after the screening.

Fred Jones organizes this movie-making event. Jones said that the festival isn’t just for students in certain majors, but takes a whole time to make the event successful.

“We get people from public relations and advertising involved in the posters. This festival really does incorporate all the different skills in our department,” Jones said. “It’s a collaboration, it’s a team effort so, to go through all that perseverance to make something that is so cool, they should be very proud of that.”

Rachel Westhoff is a double major advertising and film. She has a film in the competition. Westhoff said to make a film, it takes a lot of preparation.

“Someone had to write a script, someone had to find actors and actresses and we had to shoot some shots down town and had to call those businesses to see if you can shoot there and put it all together and make it happen,” Westhoff said.

Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck heads up the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University. She shared that the students involved put a tremendous amount of effort into their films production.

“These are definitely labors of love, and in the case of Faultline these students have worked months on script development, character development, getting the props getting the costumes together,” Buck said.

The gala and award ceremony for the festival will be March 25 at 7 p.m.

