Heartland Votes

13th annual Faultline Film Festival night 1

When was the last time you watched a movie you created? For some SEMO students that students, that's tonight
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Film-makers across the Heartland are showing off their passion by presenting short films here in Cape Girardeau.

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high school students. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient. Selected films will be on campus, and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during a ceremony after the screening.

Fred Jones organizes this movie-making event. Jones said that the festival isn’t just for students in certain majors, but takes a whole time to make the event successful.

“We get people from public relations and advertising involved in the posters. This festival really does incorporate all the different skills in our department,” Jones said. “It’s a collaboration, it’s a team effort so, to go through all that perseverance to make something that is so cool, they should be very proud of that.”

Rachel Westhoff is a double major advertising and film. She has a film in the competition. Westhoff said to make a film, it takes a lot of preparation.

“Someone had to write a script, someone had to find actors and actresses and we had to shoot some shots down town and had to call those businesses to see if you can shoot there and put it all together and make it happen,” Westhoff said.

Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck heads up the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University. She shared that the students involved put a tremendous amount of effort into their films production.

“These are definitely labors of love, and in the case of Faultline these students have worked months on script development, character development, getting the props getting the costumes together,” Buck said.

The gala and award ceremony for the festival will be March 25 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main...
First Alert: Storms, heavy rain, possible isolated tornado
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup
Gregory Ross, 59, was charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and...
Man accused of stealing police vehicle with K-9 inside while officers investigated shooting
According to Illinois State Police, they were on the scene of a crash involving multiple...
I-57 northbound in Pulaski County reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

No serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus on Friday, March 24.
No serious injuries reported after crash involving school bus in McCracken Co.
An investigation is ongoing in McCracken County following a 2-vehicle collision involving a...
Collision involving bus
When was the last time you watched a movie you created? For some SEMO students that students,...
Faultline Film Festival
The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual...
Sikeston Jaycees announce rodeo musical entertainment lineup