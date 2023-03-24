Heartland Votes

Turning heartbreak into healing: One woman’s effort to clean up Cape

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland woman is turning the loss of her mother into an effort to keep Cape Girardeau clean.

Morgan Proffer says it’s been nearly five years since her mother passed. She describes her mom as a free soul and close to nature.

Now, she’s asking people in the Heartland to set aside time on April 2 to help clean up trash across the city she calls home. Proffer said that cleaning Cape Girardeau would not only be good for the city but it would make her mother proud.

“We loved going outside together, you know going on the river walk going to creeks around town and stuff like that, and I’ve just noticed as I’ve gotten older that the trash problem has just gotten worse and worse and worse, I hate seeing it, I know she would’ve hated seeing it,” Proffer said. “So in honor of her birthday last year, I got me and a couple of my friends together and we went around Cape to clean it up.”

This will take place across the river, local parks, and in downtown Cape Girardeau. A meeting place has not yet been determined.

