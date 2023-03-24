Heartland Votes

Traffic blocked by crash on U.S. 61, Hwy. HH in Sikeston

Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a crash at north U.S. 61 and Highway HH.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a crash at north U.S. 61 and Highway HH.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a crash at north U.S. 61 and Highway HH.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened south of SAHEC campus.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to fire and police personnel on scene blocking the road.

DPS said they are working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, a utility company and a tow service to clear the wreck and fix a broken gas line.

According to MoDOT, they are shutting down Highway ZZ from Rose Parkway and U.S. 61. They say the estimated closure time could be more than 3 hours, if not longer.

