LIVE: Sikeston Jaycees announcing rodeo musical entertainment lineup

By Amber Ruch
Updated: 2 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Jaycees will announce the musical entertainment lineup for the 71st annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Friday, March 24.

The announcement will be at the Art Saunders Arena in the Sponsors Barn, 1220 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston at 6 p.m.

It’s open to the public by ticket admission only.

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is a nonprofit that raises money for the Jaycees to support various programs in the Sikeston area.

