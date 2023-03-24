Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Friday, March 24.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Friday, March 24.

As of 7 a.m., the following utilities are reporting outages:

Ameren Missouri

  • Dunklin County:  950 customers
  • New Madrid County: 3 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County:  2 customers
  • Madison County:  33 customers
  • Perry County:  2 customers
  • Reynolds County:  130 customers
  • Wayne County:  11 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County:  1 customer
  • Perry County:  1 customer
  • Union County:  15 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Jackson County:  34 customers
  • Johnson County:  1 customer
  • Williamson County:  140 customers

