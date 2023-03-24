Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Friday, March 24.
As of 7 a.m., the following utilities are reporting outages:
Ameren Missouri
- Dunklin County: 950 customers
- New Madrid County: 3 customers
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 2 customers
- Madison County: 33 customers
- Perry County: 2 customers
- Reynolds County: 130 customers
- Wayne County: 11 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County: 1 customer
- Perry County: 1 customer
- Union County: 15 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Jackson County: 34 customers
- Johnson County: 1 customer
- Williamson County: 140 customers
