Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Friday, March 24.

As of 7 a.m., the following utilities are reporting outages:

Ameren Missouri

Dunklin County: 950 customers

New Madrid County: 3 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 2 customers

Madison County: 33 customers

Perry County: 2 customers

Reynolds County: 130 customers

Wayne County: 11 customers

Ameren Illinois

Franklin County: 1 customer

Perry County: 1 customer

Union County: 15 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Jackson County: 34 customers

Johnson County: 1 customer

Williamson County: 140 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.