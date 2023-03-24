Northbound I-57 blocked by crash at 63mm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 57 is blocked by a crash at the 63 mile marker.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, the crash happened south of the West Frankfort exit.

They reported there were injuries.

The EMA asks that drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes. They also ask that drivers avoid secondary highways, if possible, because northbound traffic is still affected by a crash from earlier in the day.

