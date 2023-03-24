Mtn Dew Park to add new fan experiences for the Thrillbillies

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Everything is new for the Thrillville Thrillbillies, Southern Illinois’ newest Prospect League baseball team, starting their inaugural season this summer. Just a month after announcing their new team name, they now have a new ballpark name too.

The Black Diamond of Family Businesses announced a new naming-rights agreement on Thursday to rebrand Rent One Park as Mtn Dew Park.

“The new name Mtn Dew Park fits with our brand very well,” said Thrillbillies and Black Diamond marketing specialist Herby Voss. “We have a lot of fun around here. Mtn Dew does too.”

The name change was announced during a public event at the ballpark along with details about new additions to the area around the park. They include a sports complex, hotel and a golf entertainment venue.

The future changes are geared toward the fan experience following their passion in helping re-name the team.

“After they came up with the Thrillbillies, it was like what do we need to do (next),” said Shad Zimbro, Black Diamond of Family Businesses Co-Owner. “We’re gonna go with a lot of thrill here.

“This is something for the entire region. This is something that everyone in Southern Illinois was missing when the Miners left. Lets make it fun and lets see what we can do to bring a lot of people back.”

It will play a big role in getting players to Marion too.

“It’s a huge part of recruiting,” said head coach Ralph Santana. “You want to be part of something that has energy, that has a ton of people that, that the town supports.

“It’s just electric bringing back the energy the park used to have. This park has a lot of great, great memories and this just adds to it.”

Thrillville is living up to its name.

“We really believe with the product that we have and the changes that we’re going to be making in the market that this area will become nationally renowned,” said Voss.

