Moment of silence to be held to remember COVID-19 victims

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department is marking the third anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in their coverage area with a moment of silence.

The Remembrance Day will be held online at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Residents can join the event on the S7HD’s Facebook page.

The health department said the event is in memory of the lives lost and affected by the pandemic.

According to S7HD, the first COVID-19 case in their region was reported on April 1, 2020 in Massac County.

Their first COVID-19-relate death was reported a month later on May 4 in Union County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there has been 36,533 COVID-19 related deaths in the state and 4,100,818 cases.

S7HD serves more than 64,000 people in Alexander, Hardin, Pope, Massac, Johnson, Pulaski and Union Counties.

