IDNR accepting public comment on mine reclamation projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment about abandoned mine lands reclamation projects.

The IDNR’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Division was award $75.7M for land and water reclamation work at 55 abandoned mine sites throughout the state during the first year of the ground. The IDNR is eligible to receive $75.7M per year for a total of 15 years through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Abandoned Mine Land program will address serious environmental and safety problems at mines that were abandoned prior to August 3, 1977. States may use these federal grants to address related problems, including hazards resulting from legacy coal mining that pose a threat to public health, safety, and the environment; water supply restoration; and coal abandoned mine land emergencies.

Comments will be accepted until May 22. To comment, you can email Lance.L.Range@illinois.gov or mail your comments to Lance Range, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Mines and Minerals, 1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield IL 62702.

